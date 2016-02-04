0
Stock video
Sea water surface, small rippled waves on surface
B
- Stock footage ID: 14318443
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|475.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:30Night falls over the wavy sea surface in slowmotion, shoot near Dubrovnik Croatia with RED camera. Useful for background or texture.
hd00:31Dark Water Texture. Texture of the waves of the northern river Neva. Photographed in Russia, the city of St. Petersburg.
4k00:20Seascape Water Background Wet Surface Low Waves Ripples Smooth Liquid Ocean Sea ( Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
Related stock videos
4k00:17Too many shiny reflections of the sun in the water. It's a close-up shot of the ocean with small ripples on a sunny day.
4k00:24Small wave, Soft wave on sand beach for opening video, text space. white sand beach, Ocean Wave On Sandy Beach
hd00:17SLOW MOTION UNDERWATER CLOSE UP: Numerous small air bubbles rising up to surface in turquoise tropical sea. Warm sunshine penetrating crystal clear ocean water on sunny summer day. Person drowning
4k00:10Small wave breaking on camera shot in slow-motion from underwater. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K, crop, rotate and zoom easily. H264 codec High bit rate.
4k00:24Slowmotion aerial shot of a fast speedboat with a red roof top driving around in the circle and making beautiful doughnuts in the clear turquoise magical sea. Top travel destination. 4K.
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:16SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.
4k00:24Aerial Reversing Away From A Woman Lounging On A Resort Beach To Ultimately Reveal The Entirety Of A Small Tropical Island Surrounded By Turquoise Colored Water And Seas And An Island Chain