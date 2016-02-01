0
Stock video
grilled barbecue on wooden plate with vegetables 1920x1080 intro motion slow hidef hd
G
- Stock footage ID: 14253221
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|55 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:27Sharp knife cut a slice of dried sausage in herbs on a wooden board on the background of greenery
hd00:15roast meat : beef ( lamb ) steak garnished with onion tomatoes salad and chives on wooden table 1920x1080 intro motion slow hidef hd
hd00:15extra thick hot beef meat hamburger lunch on wooden plate with tomatoes and salad over wooden table with cutlery and fresh sweet bun 1920x1080 intro motion slow hidef hd
Related stock videos
4k00:29Crispy fried chicken wings and legs with french fries on a wooden table rotation 360 degrees. Breaded Crispy chicken, fried potato tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160
4k00:15A young expert cook a beef fillet in the pan in the Italian tradition of the italian meat fillet gourmet beef
4k00:17Crispy fried chicken wings and legs on a wooden table rotation 360 degrees. Breaded Crispy fried chicken tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160
4k00:43Crispy fried chicken wings and legs on a wooden table rotation 360 degrees. Breaded delicious fried chicken tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160
4k00:13Rotation crispy fried chicken in a wooden table. Breaded Crispy fried kentucky chicken tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160
hd00:06Hamburger with fries on wooden table. Cheeseburger on fresh buns with succulent beef patties and fresh salad ingredients served with French Fries in brown paper on a rustic wooden table. Full HD 1080p
4k00:36Crispy fried chicken wings and legs with french fries on a wooden table rotation 360 degrees. Breaded Crispy chicken, fried potato tasty dinner. 4K UHD video footage. Ultra high definition 3840X2160