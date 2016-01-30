 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man using smartphone, male hands with mobile phone.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14207432
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV921.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV154.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Zwolle, Netherlands - 04 21 2018: Checking teeth at a dentist.
4k00:23Zwolle, Netherlands - 04 21 2018: Checking teeth at a dentist.
A dentist is analyzing teeth from his patient with his tools
4k00:23A dentist is analyzing teeth from his patient with his tools
People, business, care and clothing concept - close-up of man helping man and adjusting tie on his neck at home.
hd00:06People, business, care and clothing concept - close-up of man helping man and adjusting tie on his neck at home.
Nurse is checking the pulse for the patient's feet.
4k00:07Nurse is checking the pulse for the patient's feet.
Hands of bride holding glass of champagne
4k00:06Hands of bride holding glass of champagne
See all

Related stock videos

Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Closeup coding on screen, Man hands coding html and programming on screen laptop, development web, developer.
4k00:19Closeup coding on screen, Man hands coding html and programming on screen laptop, development web, developer.
Top View Zoom Out Shot: In the Office Businessman Sitting at the Wooden Desk Opens Laptop and Starts Working He Drinks Coffee, Types, Writes Emails, Surfs the Internet, Designs Software
4k00:07Top View Zoom Out Shot: In the Office Businessman Sitting at the Wooden Desk Opens Laptop and Starts Working He Drinks Coffee, Types, Writes Emails, Surfs the Internet, Designs Software
Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
4k00:11Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
Smiling young adult man vlogger look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using computer app recording blog vlog sit on sofa at home, close up webcam view, videochat concept
4k00:14Smiling young adult man vlogger look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using computer app recording blog vlog sit on sofa at home, close up webcam view, videochat concept
Lviv, Ukraine - May 19, 2018: Close up of a woman's hand holding a mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in tram chroma key smartphone technology cell phone street touch message display hand
4k00:20Lviv, Ukraine - May 19, 2018: Close up of a woman's hand holding a mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in tram chroma key smartphone technology cell phone street touch message display hand
Close up of Man’s hands drawing lines on the Large Format Paper at Modern Office. Architect using Ruler and Pencil to make Blueprints on the Paper. Having very Responsible Job. Great work.
4k00:08Close up of Man’s hands drawing lines on the Large Format Paper at Modern Office. Architect using Ruler and Pencil to make Blueprints on the Paper. Having very Responsible Job. Great work.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Watch on Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Watch on Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Man Typing a Message Using Mobile Phone at Evening Time in Coffee House.Close-Up. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K, ultra-high definition, UHD
4k00:15Man Typing a Message Using Mobile Phone at Evening Time in Coffee House.Close-Up. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K, ultra-high definition, UHD
Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Using Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:23Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Using Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords