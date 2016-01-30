0
Stock video
Man using smartphone, male hands with mobile phone.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14207432
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|921.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|154.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:06People, business, care and clothing concept - close-up of man helping man and adjusting tie on his neck at home.
Related stock videos
4k00:19Closeup coding on screen, Man hands coding html and programming on screen laptop, development web, developer.
4k00:07Top View Zoom Out Shot: In the Office Businessman Sitting at the Wooden Desk Opens Laptop and Starts Working He Drinks Coffee, Types, Writes Emails, Surfs the Internet, Designs Software
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:11Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
4k00:14Smiling young adult man vlogger look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using computer app recording blog vlog sit on sofa at home, close up webcam view, videochat concept
4k00:20Lviv, Ukraine - May 19, 2018: Close up of a woman's hand holding a mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in tram chroma key smartphone technology cell phone street touch message display hand
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Watch on Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Man Typing a Message Using Mobile Phone at Evening Time in Coffee House.Close-Up. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K, ultra-high definition, UHD