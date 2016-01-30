 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Businessman counting fifty euro banknotes at office desk

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14201480
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV378.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV28.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Close-up of a mans hand counting money savings due to economic financial crisis and unemployment looking at phone with currency rates and a calculator, income decrease
hd00:12Close-up of a mans hand counting money savings due to economic financial crisis and unemployment looking at phone with currency rates and a calculator, income decrease
A man in a dark room checks banknotes under UV light. Hands of businessman close up.
hd00:15A man in a dark room checks banknotes under UV light. Hands of businessman close up.
A man takes out banknotes from a leather purse
hd00:07A man takes out banknotes from a leather purse
See all

Related stock videos

Ungraded: Counting euros. A man counts a bundle of 50 and 100 Euro banknotes. Close-up of hands on black backgound. Ungraded H.264 from camera without re-encoding.
4k00:29Ungraded: Counting euros. A man counts a bundle of 50 and 100 Euro banknotes. Close-up of hands on black backgound. Ungraded H.264 from camera without re-encoding.
Close up of a businessman handing over money to a worker or a debt collector. High definition video on white studio background.
hd00:10Close up of a businessman handing over money to a worker or a debt collector. High definition video on white studio background.
business people finances money saving and economy concept - close up of girl hands putting money coins into columns
hd00:22business people finances money saving and economy concept - close up of girl hands putting money coins into columns
businessman hand drop cash euro money banknotes in can bin. 4K
hd00:10businessman hand drop cash euro money banknotes in can bin. 4K
Unrecognisable businessman counting euro banknotes, putting them into his suits inside pocket
hd00:13Unrecognisable businessman counting euro banknotes, putting them into his suits inside pocket
Businessman handing money to a worker or a debt collector. High definition video shot on studio white background.
hd00:05Businessman handing money to a worker or a debt collector. High definition video shot on studio white background.
Money, euros, fifty euros, a bundle of euro money. Manicured hands with black nails count money. A bundle of banknotes in the hands of a person. Counts cash. Hold euro bills in your hands.
4k00:13Money, euros, fifty euros, a bundle of euro money. Manicured hands with black nails count money. A bundle of banknotes in the hands of a person. Counts cash. Hold euro bills in your hands.
Businessman hides money under his shirt. Denominations: two hundred euros, one hundred euros, fifty euros, one hundred dollars.
4k00:30Businessman hides money under his shirt. Denominations: two hundred euros, one hundred euros, fifty euros, one hundred dollars.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords