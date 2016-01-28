 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Smoking pork meat, bacon and sausages, food preparation process of cured pork meat delicacy in smokehouse.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14167649
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV477.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV30.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Deers eating food its lunch time
hd00:40Deers eating food its lunch time
close up of the Dog
4k00:10close up of the Dog
Young Deers
hd00:19Young Deers
Man Walking on a Sahara Desert Dune close up
hd00:10Man Walking on a Sahara Desert Dune close up
CIRCA 1966 - NASA technicians have fun in a zero gravity chamber while Neil Armstrong gets in some egress training.
hd01:55CIRCA 1966 - NASA technicians have fun in a zero gravity chamber while Neil Armstrong gets in some egress training.
Cows Fed on Farm 4
4k00:23Cows Fed on Farm 4
NAPLES, ITALY - CIRCA DECEMBER 2013: Sculpture in San Gaetano Church
hd00:15NAPLES, ITALY - CIRCA DECEMBER 2013: Sculpture in San Gaetano Church
huge indoor barn which houses a huge number of cows
hd00:10huge indoor barn which houses a huge number of cows
See all

Related stock videos

Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot bacon fry in a pan
hd00:13Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot bacon fry in a pan
Camera follows cooking bacon on grill. Shot with high speed camera, phantom flex 4K. Slow Motion.
4k00:24Camera follows cooking bacon on grill. Shot with high speed camera, phantom flex 4K. Slow Motion.
A woman is cooking penne pasta in a skillet dressed with green beans and diced bacon. Closeup slow motion shot.
hd00:14A woman is cooking penne pasta in a skillet dressed with green beans and diced bacon. Closeup slow motion shot.
Close up macro of a chef who cuts a slice of ham, of excellent quality, with the knife according to tradition. Concept of: ham, food, Spain and Italy, catering.
4k00:15Close up macro of a chef who cuts a slice of ham, of excellent quality, with the knife according to tradition. Concept of: ham, food, Spain and Italy, catering.
Macro shot of frying bacon (Mmmmmmm...bacon). Shot with a high speed camera.
hd00:11Macro shot of frying bacon (Mmmmmmm...bacon). Shot with a high speed camera.
Pigs on livestock farm. Pig farming
hd00:12Pigs on livestock farm. Pig farming
Pig farm with many pigs. Modern agricultural pigs farm. Dirty pigs are sitting behind fence.
hd00:07Pig farm with many pigs. Modern agricultural pigs farm. Dirty pigs are sitting behind fence.
Extreme closeup pan of bacon cooking on a griddle
hd00:20Extreme closeup pan of bacon cooking on a griddle

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:15In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:12In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
4k00:28Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
Portrait of a hamster, who smiles looking into the camera and behind him you can see the raw hams to season. Concept of: Italy, tradition, food.
4k00:10Portrait of a hamster, who smiles looking into the camera and behind him you can see the raw hams to season. Concept of: Italy, tradition, food.

Related video keywords