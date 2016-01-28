 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 14167484
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young woman at a table in a cafe, working behind a laptop and drinking coffee. Slow mo. The average plan of the camera moves from right to left.
hd00:30Young woman at a table in a cafe, working behind a laptop and drinking coffee. Slow mo. The average plan of the camera moves from right to left.
Side view of a businesswoman texting on phone in an hotel room during a business travel
4k00:17Side view of a businesswoman texting on phone in an hotel room during a business travel
Woman in cafe working on laptop. Shooting the middle plan
hd00:26Woman in cafe working on laptop. Shooting the middle plan
4k video of Confident Beautiful asian business women working with new startup project on laptop and documents in her workstation office.
4k00:17 4k video of Confident Beautiful asian business women working with new startup project on laptop and documents in her workstation office.
Happy businesswoman in suit works at the computer in office
4k00:13Happy businesswoman in suit works at the computer in office
Business woman working on laptop in cafe. Panorama from right to left
hd00:17Business woman working on laptop in cafe. Panorama from right to left
Beautiful asian woman working with documents and laptop in modern office.
4k00:11Beautiful asian woman working with documents and laptop in modern office.
successful business woman in suit girl looks at the monitor and overjoyed
4k00:12successful business woman in suit girl looks at the monitor and overjoyed
See all

Related stock videos

Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
Service phone operators sit at shared desk focus on sales agent woman in headset use pc answers incoming calls talk with client provide professional support to customers sell company product concept
hd00:11Service phone operators sit at shared desk focus on sales agent woman in headset use pc answers incoming calls talk with client provide professional support to customers sell company product concept
Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
hd00:22Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
Multiethnic business team young people brainstorm on project during corporate meeting, diverse employees group listening colleague share idea discuss new marketing plan at professional group briefing
4k00:08Multiethnic business team young people brainstorm on project during corporate meeting, diverse employees group listening colleague share idea discuss new marketing plan at professional group briefing
Two freelancers work remotely using gadgets. Bloggers are working on a new post. Young Owner People Start up for Business Online, SME.
4k00:18Two freelancers work remotely using gadgets. Bloggers are working on a new post. Young Owner People Start up for Business Online, SME.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
4k00:08Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
Happy cool male customers sitting in barber chair in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:38Happy cool male customers sitting in barber chair in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Two male employees stand over female employee who is sitting at computer in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
4k00:35Two male employees stand over female employee who is sitting at computer in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
4k00:19Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view
4k00:11Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view
Young woman wakes up feeling hangover and headaches. It is late morning. In the table a bottle and a glass of wine.
4k00:19Young woman wakes up feeling hangover and headaches. It is late morning. In the table a bottle and a glass of wine.

Related video keywords