0
Stock video
Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 14167397
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom chatting with her tablet at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:08An attractive young woman is reading paper book during breakfast sitting at the table room at home
4k00:16lady freelancer lying on bed in hotel room by window and working in laptop computer. woman having breakfast in bedroom with hot cocoa and delicious bread. girl cover by blanket in winter morning
hd00:16business, overwork, deadline and people concept - woman calling on smartphone and filling papers or report at night office
4k00:23Focused young happy woman web surfing information on computer, self-educating making research using online internet sources, writing notes in copybook, working with paper documents at home office.
hd00:16business, overwork, deadline and people concept - woman calling on smartphone and filling papers or report at night office
Related stock videos
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
hd00:11Service phone operators sit at shared desk focus on sales agent woman in headset use pc answers incoming calls talk with client provide professional support to customers sell company product concept
hd00:22Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
4k00:08Multiethnic business team young people brainstorm on project during corporate meeting, diverse employees group listening colleague share idea discuss new marketing plan at professional group briefing
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:08Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
4k00:38Happy cool male customers sitting in barber chair in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.