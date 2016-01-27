 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Homemade smoked sausages, cured pork meat delicacy, food preparation process in smokehouse.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14136713
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV393 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV34 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Woman shaving leg in bathroom, using shaving foam, razor, routine, remove hair from legs
4k00:05Woman shaving leg in bathroom, using shaving foam, razor, routine, remove hair from legs
Sun through window bokeh and flare
hd00:05Sun through window bokeh and flare
Color drops floating in oil and water over a colorful underground with oil painting effect. Shot on RED 4K
4k00:14Color drops floating in oil and water over a colorful underground with oil painting effect. Shot on RED 4K
Old movie. 8mm. Painted with colored markers.
4k00:09Old movie. 8mm. Painted with colored markers.
autumn forest and trees in morning fog
4k00:10autumn forest and trees in morning fog
Checking vertical level of house wall
hd00:07Checking vertical level of house wall
Abstract, top down view of a pair of anonymous hands entering the frame. A contract is exchanged and signed before the agreement is sealed with a handshake.
hd00:24Abstract, top down view of a pair of anonymous hands entering the frame. A contract is exchanged and signed before the agreement is sealed with a handshake.
Homemade smoked sausages, cured pork meat, food preparation process in smokehouse.
hd00:15Homemade smoked sausages, cured pork meat, food preparation process in smokehouse.
See all

Related stock videos

slow motion of female teen hand slicing dried italian salami
4k00:18slow motion of female teen hand slicing dried italian salami
Panorama of delicious dry sausages laying on a wooden board with figs and baguettes
hd00:11Panorama of delicious dry sausages laying on a wooden board with figs and baguettes
Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
hd00:17Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
smoking meat in a smokehouse
hd00:06smoking meat in a smokehouse
On a kitchen wood board, cook is slicing round homedate fresh sausage for meal.
hd00:14On a kitchen wood board, cook is slicing round homedate fresh sausage for meal.
A heart shape of female hands holding a dried cannabis buds, zoom in details of marijuana trichomes, food maintenance procedures, hand full of weed buds, alternative medication choice for health
4k00:07A heart shape of female hands holding a dried cannabis buds, zoom in details of marijuana trichomes, food maintenance procedures, hand full of weed buds, alternative medication choice for health
Panorama of delicious dry sausage in herbs taken from a wooden board with a fork on the background of pepper and greenery
hd00:23Panorama of delicious dry sausage in herbs taken from a wooden board with a fork on the background of pepper and greenery
Smoked meat. Appetizing smoked ham. Enterprise manufacturer of delicacies. Delicious meat products. Food. The process of producing gourmet products. A lot of food. Rows of delicacies.
hd00:06Smoked meat. Appetizing smoked ham. Enterprise manufacturer of delicacies. Delicious meat products. Food. The process of producing gourmet products. A lot of food. Rows of delicacies.

Related video keywords