0
Stock video
Sparkling water surface bokeh, flowing river water out of focus glints on afternoon sunlight, abstract natural background.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14136539
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|327.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Bokeh sun glare reflected in water surface. Sunrays flickering in water stream. The shimmering small sea waves in sun. Abstract blurry out of focus bokeh background imagery
4k00:11Fragrant sea of playing white specks on the blue background. Amazing vibrant beams out of focus. Hypnotic play of the light. Excellent abstract meditative and relax intro with blinking gleams.
Related stock videos
4k00:20Underwater light creates a beautiful veil, consisting of sunlight. Underwater ocean waves oscillate and flow with the rays of light
hd00:58Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
4k00:12Beautiful Water Surface Moving Up Waving. Clear Blue Water Filling the Screen. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
4k00:16Slow motion close up of disturbed blue ocean water surface. Nice looping background (4K,ultra high definition 2160p, seamless loop), slow motion
4k00:35Close-up of water droplets on glass, Rain Rain, Go Away. Large rain drops strike a window pane during a summer shower. 4K.