0
Stock video
Smoke coming from chimney on house roof top, cold winter day.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14124596
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|382.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:174K video of the Eagle over the city of Budapest. The eagle stands over a sword. The clip show the eagle, the city and tourists at the square in front of the museum.
Related stock videos
4k00:11Metal pipe of burning stove emitting thick smoke against cottages on summer day in settlement
4k00:17Metal pipe of burning stove emitting thick smoke against cottages on summer day in settlement
4k00:17House heating systems. Smoke comes out of chimney pipes on the roof of a building covered with snow in the winter afternoon against a background of snow-covered trees
hd00:46Smoke comes from the iron chimney of the house. Smoke stacks on a trees background, smoke from the house pollutes nature