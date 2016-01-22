0
Stock video
Businessman drawing rising graph, development and growth concept, increase of positive indicators in entrepreneurship.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14045576
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|305.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:30Corporate female business trainer discussing financial graph training employees group talking at team meeting, businesswoman coach mentor teaching workers at seminar giving presentation on whiteboard
hd00:12Woman manager coach mentor giving whiteboard presentation at business meeting training, teacher leader consulting diverse people employees group at workshop explain graph to office team in boardroom
hd00:15Woman business trainer teach diverse staff at seminar corporate lecture, company boss businesswoman makes presentation to clients investors show firm success sales growth positive stats use flip chart
hd00:20Slow motion of man climbing up the stairs. Close-up shot of a young motivated businessman reaching the success.
4k00:13looking at laptop screen with business charts analyzing market data information in a modern high rise office building. skyline city background
4k00:12looking at laptop screen with business charts analyzing market data information in a modern high rise office building. skyline city background
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accountingachieveachievementanalyzebusinessbusinessmanchartconceptdevelopmentdiagramdraweconomyefficiencyentrepreneurshipfinancefinancialforecastgraphgraphicgrowthhandimprovementincomeincreaseindicatorsinvestmentmalemanmanagerperformancepositivepresentationprofessionalprofitprogressprosperityrisingsketchingstart upstartupstatisticsuccesstrendvision