0
Stock video
Businessman using credit card for online transaction with office desktop computer.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14045477
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|341.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Cropped video of female professional's hands typing on laptop keypad. Executive is at desk. She is in brightly lit office.
Related stock videos
hd00:21Businessman using laptop computer typing personal identity information while shopping digitally online and paying with credit card
4k00:16Focused businessman accountant doing calculation for online financial report at workplace. Serious man using calculator paying bill online holding paper sitting at home office desk. Accounting concept
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accountbankingbusinessbusinessmancardcaucasiancomputercreditcredit carddebit carddesktope-bankinge-commerceelectronicfinancefinancialholdinginternetjobkeyboardmalemanmodernmoneynetworkofficeonlineonline paymentonline shoppingpayingpaymentpersonpurchaseshoppingtechnologytransactiontransferusingworkworkspace