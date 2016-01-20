 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Severe back pain, man suffering from backache having painful cramps.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13988351
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV883.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV134 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Pregnant woman tummy, female person in ninth month of pregnancy posing
hd00:15Pregnant woman tummy, female person in ninth month of pregnancy posing
Man suffering from spasm or chest pain, having severe heart attack or painful cramps, pressing on chest with painful expression.
4k00:06Man suffering from spasm or chest pain, having severe heart attack or painful cramps, pressing on chest with painful expression.
Woman with stomach pain touching tummy, suffering from gastritis, pancreatitis
hd00:09Woman with stomach pain touching tummy, suffering from gastritis, pancreatitis
Lady holding paper liver sign. cirrhosis and cancer prevention campaign, health
hd00:06Lady holding paper liver sign. cirrhosis and cancer prevention campaign, health
Pregnant woman touching and rubbing her belly, mother stroking and stimulating abdomen, adult caucasian female in fifth month or twenty first week of pregnancy (second trimester). Flat ungraded.
hd00:14Pregnant woman touching and rubbing her belly, mother stroking and stimulating abdomen, adult caucasian female in fifth month or twenty first week of pregnancy (second trimester). Flat ungraded.
Man suffering from stomach ache, severe abdominal pain, holding his belly and having painful cramps.
4k00:25Man suffering from stomach ache, severe abdominal pain, holding his belly and having painful cramps.
A pregnant woman wearing a white t-shirt displays her bulging belly. Filmed in medium profile and isolation.
4k00:24A pregnant woman wearing a white t-shirt displays her bulging belly. Filmed in medium profile and isolation.
Obese woman applying cream for cellulite treatment.
hd00:11Obese woman applying cream for cellulite treatment.
See all

Related stock videos

Senior delivery man working with severe back pain
4k00:24Senior delivery man working with severe back pain
Adult male lifting heavy boxes with severe back pain
hd00:22Adult male lifting heavy boxes with severe back pain
Close-up of Asian man using desk top computer in home office, he experiences severe pain in neck, massaging his neck with his hand and makes constrained head movements. Office syndrome concept.
hd00:08Close-up of Asian man using desk top computer in home office, he experiences severe pain in neck, massaging his neck with his hand and makes constrained head movements. Office syndrome concept.
A man injuring his back while lifting boxes
hd00:15A man injuring his back while lifting boxes
Close up macro skin peeling scratching lesion at itchy.
hd00:25Close up macro skin peeling scratching lesion at itchy.
Close up macro scratching lesion at itchy.
hd00:08Close up macro scratching lesion at itchy.
Senior adult male lifts a heavy box and experiences severe back pain; 4k footage shot on chroma key green background
4k00:11Senior adult male lifts a heavy box and experiences severe back pain; 4k footage shot on chroma key green background
Close up macro scratching lesion at itchy.
hd00:18Close up macro scratching lesion at itchy.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords