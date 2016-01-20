0
Stock video
Severe back pain, man suffering from backache having painful cramps.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13988351
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|883.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|134 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:06Man suffering from spasm or chest pain, having severe heart attack or painful cramps, pressing on chest with painful expression.
hd00:14Pregnant woman touching and rubbing her belly, mother stroking and stimulating abdomen, adult caucasian female in fifth month or twenty first week of pregnancy (second trimester). Flat ungraded.
4k00:25Man suffering from stomach ache, severe abdominal pain, holding his belly and having painful cramps.
4k00:24A pregnant woman wearing a white t-shirt displays her bulging belly. Filmed in medium profile and isolation.
Related stock videos
hd00:08Close-up of Asian man using desk top computer in home office, he experiences severe pain in neck, massaging his neck with his hand and makes constrained head movements. Office syndrome concept.
4k00:11Senior adult male lifts a heavy box and experiences severe back pain; 4k footage shot on chroma key green background
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
30sacheadultbackbackachebackbonecaucasianchiropracticchiropractorcrampsdiseaseemergencyfatiguehealthholdhurtillinjurykidney diseasekidney stoneskidneyslifestylelower backlumbar spinemalemanmedicalmuscleoneosteoarthritispainpainfulpersonphysiotherapyproblemseveresickspasmspinalspinesuffersymptomtorsounhealthyunwell