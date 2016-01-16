0
Stock video
Psychotic bearded man with mental problems, low key portrait in dark room
B
- Stock footage ID: 13910780
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|191.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:40Portrait of a crying woman covering her face with hands on a black background. Depressed state, grief in a young female.
hd00:08Married couple standing on top of hill over sea in windy day.portrait young woman liying on man's shoulder. Woman with closed eye enjoying care and togetherness
4k00:17Portrait of female hands doing make-up drawing a line with brown pencil for young muslim woman in hijab on black background.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Craziness, insanity. Drug addiction, weird, mad man having an attack. LSD and schizophrenia, psychosis. Funky, dancing white rabbit. Strange dream, psychodelic nightmare.
4k00:15Sick, mad man in a mental hospital having an attack. Fear and depression concept, isolated man in an animal mask in a scary laboratory. Spooky person. Alcoholism symbol.
4k00:19Madness and mental illness concept. Scary, crazy person in animal mask tied in a white room. Nightmare, psychosis. Paranoia and depression concept, isolated madman.
4k00:13Madness and mental illness concept. Scary, crazy person in animal mask tied in a white room. Nightmare, psychosis. Paranoia and depression concept, isolated madman.
4k00:08Sick, mad man in a mental hospital having an attack. Fear and depression concept, isolated man in an animal mask in a scary laboratory. Spooky person. Alcoholism symbol.
4k00:14Sick, mad man in a mental hospital having an attack. Fear and depression concept, isolated man in an animal mask in a scary laboratory. Spooky person. Alcoholism symbol.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
abnormaladdictaddictionanxietybeardbehaviorbipolarbizarreconditionconfusioncrazydelusionaldelusionsdementeddepressionderangeddiagnosisdisorderdrugsfacial hairhealthillnessinsanelunaticmadmalemanmaniacmanic-depressivementalmentallynervouspersonalitypost-traumaticproblemspsychopsychopathicpsychosispsychoticschizophrenicsickstressunbalancedunshaven