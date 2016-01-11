 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Misty morning, detail from rural landscape

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13777643
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV314.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Sun trying to break through the mist in a swampy forest area. Northern Ontario, Canada.
hd00:29Sun trying to break through the mist in a swampy forest area. Northern Ontario, Canada.
frozen forest in winter morning fog
hd00:20frozen forest in winter morning fog
Winter pine branch, snowflakes on a branch, spruce leaves with water drops close-up. Beautiful natural view with the drifts of snow on the branches of spruce and sun in the winter forest at sunset.
hd00:26Winter pine branch, snowflakes on a branch, spruce leaves with water drops close-up. Beautiful natural view with the drifts of snow on the branches of spruce and sun in the winter forest at sunset.
Aerial view of leafless trees in snowy park against blazing sun
4k00:18Aerial view of leafless trees in snowy park against blazing sun
Sunrise silhouette of trees around a lake in winter.
4k00:15Sunrise silhouette of trees around a lake in winter.
Sun rays shining through the forest
4k00:12Sun rays shining through the forest
winter in russia forest snow and drone
hd00:19winter in russia forest snow and drone
Early frosty morning in the field. The tree, covered with the hoarfrost and snow, is illuminated by bright sun. Tall grass frozen, all in hoarfrost
hd00:10Early frosty morning in the field. The tree, covered with the hoarfrost and snow, is illuminated by bright sun. Tall grass frozen, all in hoarfrost
See all

Related stock videos

Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
4k00:15Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
Aerial view of foggy rainforest. Flight over of jungle
4k00:18Aerial view of foggy rainforest. Flight over of jungle
Lens flare with Flight over Mayan Mountains in Central American Jungles
4k00:20Lens flare with Flight over Mayan Mountains in Central American Jungles
Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:23Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
4k00:43Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
4k00:26Dense rainforest jungle covered with mist aerial view in slow motion, Malaysia
Aerial View. Flying in fog, fly in mist. Aerial camera shot. Flight above the clouds towards the sun. Misty weather, view from above. Birds point of view
4k00:28Aerial View. Flying in fog, fly in mist. Aerial camera shot. Flight above the clouds towards the sun. Misty weather, view from above. Birds point of view
Flying low between trees in forest sun beams on foggy morning during sunrise
4k00:14Flying low between trees in forest sun beams on foggy morning during sunrise

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Fog, Redwood National Park, California
4k00:10Fog, Redwood National Park, California
Juneau, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of rocky coastline in fog and rain near Juneau, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:29Juneau, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of rocky coastline in fog and rain near Juneau, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Misty landscape with forest and meadows at sunrise
4k00:31Misty landscape with forest and meadows at sunrise
Misty landscape with forest and meadows at sunrise
4k00:32Misty landscape with forest and meadows at sunrise

Related video keywords