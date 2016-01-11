 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dry grass swaying on cold winter wind, nature abstract

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13777637
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV1.1 GB
SD$65852 × 480MOV65.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Dry grass blades swaying on cold winter wind, nature abstract background
hd00:18Dry grass blades swaying on cold winter wind, nature abstract background
Forest in the winter without leaves on the trees during moody coudy weather
4k00:20Forest in the winter without leaves on the trees during moody coudy weather
Lake Calcione - camera sliding behind trees - 4K
4k00:52Lake Calcione - camera sliding behind trees - 4K
A misty dawn seen through tree branches. Leafless tree branches of winter season, season specific image of nature.
4k00:15A misty dawn seen through tree branches. Leafless tree branches of winter season, season specific image of nature.
Looking Through the Wintry Woods on the the Lake
hd00:08Looking Through the Wintry Woods on the the Lake
grass and trees in the background, forest and sunset, focus on the sun, panning camera, high quality, view from below
4k00:15grass and trees in the background, forest and sunset, focus on the sun, panning camera, high quality, view from below
Patagonia, AZ / USA - July 10, 2018: Shot of reeds and trees on the Patagonia Lake shore at state park. A peaceful view of a muted sun shining reflection on water surface providing contrast.
hd00:10Patagonia, AZ / USA - July 10, 2018: Shot of reeds and trees on the Patagonia Lake shore at state park. A peaceful view of a muted sun shining reflection on water surface providing contrast.
Walking on a forest road with trees on focus, winter season
4k00:10Walking on a forest road with trees on focus, winter season
See all

Related stock videos

Freezing leaf, ice and snow crystals forming on a green leaf, close up of snow crystals forming on natural leaf, frost, macro, 4k, morning dew
4k00:12Freezing leaf, ice and snow crystals forming on a green leaf, close up of snow crystals forming on natural leaf, frost, macro, 4k, morning dew
Frosty weather. Winter background. Soft snowfall in the winter snowy forest. First frost at frozen field plants close-up. Dry plants covered with snow Sunny frosty morning. Selective focus
4k00:19Frosty weather. Winter background. Soft snowfall in the winter snowy forest. First frost at frozen field plants close-up. Dry plants covered with snow Sunny frosty morning. Selective focus
Wild Flying snowflakes in the wind. Snow falls on trees and dried grass. Sunny day and snowfall. Falling snow. blurred background and selected focus
4k00:25Wild Flying snowflakes in the wind. Snow falls on trees and dried grass. Sunny day and snowfall. Falling snow. blurred background and selected focus
Dried grass on snowy field at sunset close-up view
hd00:30Dried grass on snowy field at sunset close-up view
Grass snake in the wild. Grass snake sticks out its tongue and crawled through the dry grass. Close up 6
hd00:09Grass snake in the wild. Grass snake sticks out its tongue and crawled through the dry grass. Close up 6
Swinging Reed Grass in the wind at the sea with blue sky
hd00:52Swinging Reed Grass in the wind at the sea with blue sky
Lake and reeds in autumn, Igneada, Turkey
4k00:18Lake and reeds in autumn, Igneada, Turkey
A man walking on a snowy road
4k00:21A man walking on a snowy road

Related video keywords