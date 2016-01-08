0
Stock video
Bicycle gear and chain spinning, macro footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 13727741
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|747.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|29.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:05Precision Products Pouring in Factory of precious Metals, Iridium, Silver, Platinum, Gold. Metallic Details, Production
Related stock videos
hd00:16Bicycle Sharing System Velib In Paris, France. Vélib’ is a large-scale public bicycle sharing system in Paris, France.
4k00:14Bicycle Chain and a Set of Gears. The bicycle chain rotates the gears. The mechanism rotates the wheel. Filmed at a speed of 120fps
hd00:35Well-Oiled Bicycle Chain. The rear wheel of a bicycle slowly rotates, gradually gathering speed. Gears and chain are shown close-up. Filmed at a speed of 240fps