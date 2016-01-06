0
Stock video
BUFFALO, NEW YORK 1963: Vintage home wet bar basement setup custom built by the owners.
S
- Stock footage ID: 13698545
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|80.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|56.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:25SRBIJA,KRUSEVAC,2015. PUBLIC HOSPITAL. Intravenous drip close up, ecg monitor in the background. Orl. Receiving infusion. Doctor surgeon perform operation. Infusion drip, dripping. IV drip, drop. Ekg.
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
1960s8mmamericanaarchivebarbasementbottlesbuiltchairsclassiccocktailscommercialcustomdocumentarydrinkseditorialentertainmentfilmfunhistoryhomelifestyleliquormemoriesmovienativenostalgiaoldownerspastpreservequalityrarerealityrecreationrestoreretrosentimentalsetupstoolsstyletackythrowbacktvuniquevintagevinylwet