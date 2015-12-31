0
Stock video
Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 13608017
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|71.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20Beautiful young asian woman waking up in the morning and stretching and gets up sitting on bed in the bedroom, girl sleep cozy and wake with fresh happy and smile, wellbeing and health concept.
Related stock videos
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
4k00:10Young Asian women are exercising with outdoor running with a mountain background. When the sun sets in Thailand in summer, Concept healthy running and outdoor exercise,Tracking dolly shot
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
hd00:29Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
hd00:53woman taking a shower in slow motion. beautiful girl enjoying the water drops on her hands and throwing the water on herself
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:15Beautiful Hispanic Woman Shows Interesting Stuff on Her Smartphone to Her Friends while They Have Good Time in Bar. They Laugh, Joke, Drink in Stylish Hipster Bar Establishment.
4k00:10Zoom Out of a Female Fashion Designer Looking at Drawings and Sketches that are Pinned to the Wall Behind Her Desk. Studio is Sunny. Personal Computer, Colorful Fabrics, Sewing Items are Visible.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.