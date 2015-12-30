0
Stock video
Young woman wakes up feeling hangover. She realizes that she is in bed with a unknown man. Dolly shot
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 13591307
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|93.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18Mother reading a book to her children in bed in the mourning. Bedroom is white with wooden bed
hd00:08A happy young family is lying on a big bed and chatting nicely; a little girl comes running to them and jumps on the bed, the parents hug the child.
4k00:26Young attractive girl woman in a hotel room lying on the bed using a tablet computer talking video chat conference
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
hd00:14Camera follows hipster millennial young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, jumps on top of rocks, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.