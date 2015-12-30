 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman is sleeping in her bed until late. She wakes up happy and with energy and goes out of the bed. Dolly shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 13591145
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV831.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV58.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Woman in a nightdress sitting on the bed and stretches her hands at morning, the unmade bed in the foreground
4k00:12Woman in a nightdress sitting on the bed and stretches her hands at morning, the unmade bed in the foreground
pregnant girl in pink dress
hd00:21pregnant girl in pink dress
Cute mature brunette slowly stretches sitting on the bed in the morning. Sun shines on her from the big window. Happy caucasian woman greets new day.
4k00:06Cute mature brunette slowly stretches sitting on the bed in the morning. Sun shines on her from the big window. Happy caucasian woman greets new day.
Sad Woman Sitting In Bed Looking Out Of Window Slow Motion At Sunset
hd01:05Sad Woman Sitting In Bed Looking Out Of Window Slow Motion At Sunset
Young woman talking over cellphone while lying in bed with a glass of red wine
hd00:24Young woman talking over cellphone while lying in bed with a glass of red wine
Gorgeous woman drinking wine lying in bed
4k00:11Gorgeous woman drinking wine lying in bed
Woman in a nightdress is reading a book at home, a cup of coffee on the table
4k00:22Woman in a nightdress is reading a book at home, a cup of coffee on the table
Happy Family & Children in Bed, Morning at Resort Hotel
hd00:25Happy Family & Children in Bed, Morning at Resort Hotel
See all

Related stock videos

Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
Calm young woman having healthy daytime nap dozing relaxing on couch with eyes closed hands behind head, peaceful girl sleeping breathing fresh air resting leaning on comfortable sofa at home
hd00:09Calm young woman having healthy daytime nap dozing relaxing on couch with eyes closed hands behind head, peaceful girl sleeping breathing fresh air resting leaning on comfortable sofa at home
Exhausted or bored young sleepy woman falls down on sofa. Apathetic tired lazy lady sleeping on couch at home alone. Funny girl lying asleep feeling lack of motivation, fatigue or depression concept
4k00:15Exhausted or bored young sleepy woman falls down on sofa. Apathetic tired lazy lady sleeping on couch at home alone. Funny girl lying asleep feeling lack of motivation, fatigue or depression concept
Serene attractive young woman resting on couch taking deep breath of fresh air holding hands behind head, healthy calm lady relaxing on comfortable sofa napping feel stress free at home lounge alone
4k00:07Serene attractive young woman resting on couch taking deep breath of fresh air holding hands behind head, healthy calm lady relaxing on comfortable sofa napping feel stress free at home lounge alone
Sleepy man sleeping at workplace. Tired guy almost falling down from chair. Boring man trying to work at coworking. Slipping man rubbing eyes in business office.
4k00:21Sleepy man sleeping at workplace. Tired guy almost falling down from chair. Boring man trying to work at coworking. Slipping man rubbing eyes in business office.
Loving african young mommy hugging soothing adorable sweet baby boy lying in bed. Smiling caring mixed race mother and cute little infant child girl cuddling in bedroom. Mum and child tender moments.
4k00:10Loving african young mommy hugging soothing adorable sweet baby boy lying in bed. Smiling caring mixed race mother and cute little infant child girl cuddling in bedroom. Mum and child tender moments.
Beautiful young girl is sleeping on a white pillow. She is waking up, stretching and smiling. Handheld real time medium shot
hd00:17Beautiful young girl is sleeping on a white pillow. She is waking up, stretching and smiling. Handheld real time medium shot
Close up face of young Caucasian woman lying and stretching on bed after waking up early in the morning
4k00:22Close up face of young Caucasian woman lying and stretching on bed after waking up early in the morning

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Gliding shot of passengers talking on board of an airplane. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Gliding shot of passengers talking on board of an airplane. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Sleepless lady in duplex apartment banging on wall suffering from noise from party next door. Neighbors having home party disturbing sleep of young woman behind wall. Neighborhood concept
4k00:15Sleepless lady in duplex apartment banging on wall suffering from noise from party next door. Neighbors having home party disturbing sleep of young woman behind wall. Neighborhood concept
African American woman sleeping at home and waking to an alarm
4k00:14African American woman sleeping at home and waking to an alarm
From-above slowmo shot of young African-American woman in homewear sleeping in cozy bed at her apartment
4k00:12From-above slowmo shot of young African-American woman in homewear sleeping in cozy bed at her apartment
Same model in other videos
Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
4k00:19Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view
4k00:11Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view

Related video keywords