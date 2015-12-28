 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cows Grazing on a Farm Field, Aerial Footage 4K

S

By Silver Park Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 13563776
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV447.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV88.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Fly over black cows pasture with sunset. Aerial fly over shoot of black cows on pasture countryside in nature eating grass for white delicious organic milch
hd00:15Fly over black cows pasture with sunset. Aerial fly over shoot of black cows on pasture countryside in nature eating grass for white delicious organic milch
Cows on a summer pasture. Farming in Russia
hd00:21Cows on a summer pasture. Farming in Russia
Young exmoor pony tries to eat a piece of plastic, carelessly thrown away in nature, in a meadow
4k00:20Young exmoor pony tries to eat a piece of plastic, carelessly thrown away in nature, in a meadow
Cows grazing on pasture
4k00:09Cows grazing on pasture
Several horses on green hill under cloudy sky
4k00:05Several horses on green hill under cloudy sky
Cows grazing on pasture
4k00:09Cows grazing on pasture
New Zealand Cattle/Cow grazing at farm
4k00:16New Zealand Cattle/Cow grazing at farm
animal, nature and wildlife concept - buffalo bulls with calf gazing in maasai mara national reserve savanna at africa
4k00:09animal, nature and wildlife concept - buffalo bulls with calf gazing in maasai mara national reserve savanna at africa
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial drone view of cattle grazing on farm pasture in the Amazon rainforest. Xapuri, Acre, Brazil. Concept of ecology, deforestation, environment, nature, agriculture, co2 footprint, global warming.
4k00:12Aerial drone view of cattle grazing on farm pasture in the Amazon rainforest. Xapuri, Acre, Brazil. Concept of ecology, deforestation, environment, nature, agriculture, co2 footprint, global warming.
An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
4k00:12An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
Aerial view of the herd of cows at green meadow near with river. Drone photo of plein air of river and green field with herd of cows. trees in the background.
4k00:25Aerial view of the herd of cows at green meadow near with river. Drone photo of plein air of river and green field with herd of cows. trees in the background.
Close view of a herd of cows grazing in the dappled morning sunlight in a field in Cows in Usk Valley, South Wales, UK
hd00:16Close view of a herd of cows grazing in the dappled morning sunlight in a field in Cows in Usk Valley, South Wales, UK
Black and white cows in a grassy field on a bright and sunny day in the Netherlands - 4K
4k00:17Black and white cows in a grassy field on a bright and sunny day in the Netherlands - 4K
Aerial view of summer countryside with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p
hd00:23Aerial view of summer countryside with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p
Cute sheep on green pasture in village farm field countryside. Concept of livestock agriculture, environment, vegan activism, animal rights. Animal portrait. Slow Motion.
hd00:10Cute sheep on green pasture in village farm field countryside. Concept of livestock agriculture, environment, vegan activism, animal rights. Animal portrait. Slow Motion.
herd of cows on pasture
hd00:40herd of cows on pasture

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Moving Low Angle Shot of Shepherd Dog Running Along the Fence While Guarding Sheep.Sheep Eating Grass on a Pasture, Beautiful Animals Grazing and Trees in the Background.Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera
4k00:08Moving Low Angle Shot of Shepherd Dog Running Along the Fence While Guarding Sheep.Sheep Eating Grass on a Pasture, Beautiful Animals Grazing and Trees in the Background.Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera

Related video keywords