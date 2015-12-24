0
Stock video
Tree trunk and car tire in river water, water pollution, ecology and environmental issue.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13489676
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|479.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:23Aerial view Atlantic Ocean Road or the Atlantic Road (Atlanterhavsveien) been awarded the title as Norwegian Construction of the Century. The road classified as a National Tourist Route.
4k00:26beautiful view of hammock bed set up on tree trunks in the sea water at Gili island beach of Lombok in Indonesia in Asia summer holidays travel and tourist destination
Related stock videos
4k00:18Chicago, IL / USA - Aug 11 2020: POV walking gimbal shot of an ash tree that fell on a parked truck and car on Chicago's far north side. The tree was uprooted by a tornado Aug 10
4k00:11White trees and fly between tree trunks. Warm sun rays illuminating the trunks and plants. Magical forest with trees growing in the meadow.
4k00:07White trees and fly between tree trunks. Warm sun rays illuminating the trunks and plants. Magical forest with trees growing in the meadow.
4k00:11White trees and fly between tree trunks. Warm sun rays illuminating the trunks and plants. Magical forest with trees growing in the meadow.