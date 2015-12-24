0
Stock video
Unrecognizable group of people as street crowd walking the city streets in sunset, silhouettes of people and shadows on pavement.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13489526
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|347.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12MONT-ST-HILAIRE, QUEBEC - JANUARY 2019: Smooth slow motion shot of a group of guys hiking down a mountain during winter at night
4k00:19a Tourist With a Powerful Flashlight Takes Part in New Year's Excursion to Caves of Kiev, Ukraine, and Explores Underground Rivers, Clove River, Creek Khreshchatyk, Rivers Sovka, Lyubka, Darnitsa,
Related stock videos
4k00:20silhouette of unrecognizable people commuting in the city. crowded metropolis street scenery background
4k00:27Crowded avenue. New York City. US. People walking in busy street of Manhattan. Traffic passing by.
4k00:10Commuters walking to work with morning sun light in business district, footage of blurred unrecognizable people commuting from back, busy city life. 4K video
4k00:14close up hands holding sparklers group of friends celebrating waving sparkler fireworks dancing enjoying new years eve party having fun holiday celebration at evening social gathering on rooftop 4k
hd00:13Crowd of pedestrian commuters crossing London Bridge on their way to work on cool morning in early May. Slow motion version – real time version also available. Clip 33 of 66
hd00:14Jobless business people applicants group sitting in chairs in queue line row waiting for their turn company job interview, human resources, recruiting and employment concept, staff legs close up view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abstractafternooncasualcensuschildrencitizenscitycoldcommunitycrowdcrowdedculturedarkdemographicsdemographydifferentdiversityduskeveninggeneral publicgrouphumanhumanityhumankindinhabitantslifestylemanymennationnationalityordinarypavementpedestrianspeoplepersonpopulationpublicshadowssilhouettessocietystreetsunsettownunrecognizableurbanvariouswalkwinterwomen