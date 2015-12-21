0
Stock video
Lumberjack cutting firewood with axe in backyard
B
- Stock footage ID: 13447211
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|152.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|44 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Worker man sawing tree trunk into pieces with chainsaw. Male gardener preparing firewood for winter. 4K
hd00:29Man farmer cut grass in garden with weed trimmer. Young guy assistant raking the grass into heaps piles with a rake in the background.
hd00:17Father and son chopping dry firewood in forest hike. Tourist dad together son teenager chopping wood with axe in summer woodland
Related stock videos
hd00:06Detail of lumber jack chopping firewood with an axe for winter time. Close up of woodcutter splits wood, rural scene. Preparation logs for cold wintertime in high definition FULL HD (1920x1080p)
hd00:07Detail of lumber jack chopping firewood with an axe for winter time. Close up of woodcutter splits wood, rural scene. Preparation logs for cold wintertime in high definition FULL HD (1920x1080p)