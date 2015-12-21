0
Stock video
Blinking led light bokeh, abstract holiday decoration night background
B
- Stock footage ID: 13439303
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|131.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:20Laser neon red and blue light rays flash and glow in seamless loop. Festive concert club and music hall abstract 3D animation for pop, rock, rap music show. Colorful design overlay with alpha channel
hd00:20Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop for concert, night club, music video, events, show, fashion, holiday, exhibition, LED screens and projection mapping.
4k00:15Abstract background with neon stars animation. Glamour video template for fashion event. Seamless loop.
4k00:04Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, etc… Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
hd00:20Abstract background with animation of flight in abstract futuristic tunnel with neon light. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:07Sound waves Dance lines LED light Flashlights wall Disco Lights Bulb Halogen Headlamp Lamp Nightclub fluorescent ultraviolet light glowing neon lines moving forward inside endless tunnel colorful art
4k00:30Isoleted christmas lights string on black background. Beautiful christmas lights flashing on dark background.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.