 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Blinking led light bokeh, abstract holiday decoration night background

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13439303
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV131.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

the red glare of the lights from the Christmas tree
hd00:08the red glare of the lights from the Christmas tree
Bokeh lights flickering - 4k
4k00:30Bokeh lights flickering - 4k
illumination and decoration concept - blurred chtistmas lights over dark background
4k00:07illumination and decoration concept - blurred chtistmas lights over dark background
Bokeh lights on black - 4k
4k00:30Bokeh lights on black - 4k
Blurry lights of traffic and Christmas decorations in a city street. image for background
hd00:10Blurry lights of traffic and Christmas decorations in a city street. image for background
Moving Particles Loop - Orange/Red background.
4k00:20Moving Particles Loop - Orange/Red background.
illumination and decoration concept - blurred chtistmas lights over dark background
4k00:08illumination and decoration concept - blurred chtistmas lights over dark background
Blurred Christmas lights. Christmas decoration with lights glowing. Abstract Christmas background with defocused lights
4k00:08Blurred Christmas lights. Christmas decoration with lights glowing. Abstract Christmas background with defocused lights
See all

Related stock videos

Laser neon red and blue light rays flash and glow in seamless loop. Festive concert club and music hall abstract 3D animation for pop, rock, rap music show. Colorful design overlay with alpha channel
4k00:20Laser neon red and blue light rays flash and glow in seamless loop. Festive concert club and music hall abstract 3D animation for pop, rock, rap music show. Colorful design overlay with alpha channel
Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop for concert, night club, music video, events, show, fashion, holiday, exhibition, LED screens and projection mapping.
hd00:20Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop for concert, night club, music video, events, show, fashion, holiday, exhibition, LED screens and projection mapping.
Abstract background with neon stars animation. Glamour video template for fashion event. Seamless loop.
4k00:15Abstract background with neon stars animation. Glamour video template for fashion event. Seamless loop.
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, etc… Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:04Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, etc… Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
Abstract background with animation of flight in abstract futuristic tunnel with neon light. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Abstract background with animation of flight in abstract futuristic tunnel with neon light. Animation of seamless loop.
Sound waves Dance lines LED light Flashlights wall Disco Lights Bulb Halogen Headlamp Lamp Nightclub fluorescent ultraviolet light glowing neon lines moving forward inside endless tunnel colorful art
hd00:07Sound waves Dance lines LED light Flashlights wall Disco Lights Bulb Halogen Headlamp Lamp Nightclub fluorescent ultraviolet light glowing neon lines moving forward inside endless tunnel colorful art
Isoleted christmas lights string on black background. Beautiful christmas lights flashing on dark background.
4k00:30Isoleted christmas lights string on black background. Beautiful christmas lights flashing on dark background.
Disco LED lights colorful particles seamless background for music videos, holiday events, christmas and new year slide shows, night clubs, stage design, mix, openers, awards, concert, videodecorations
hd00:10Disco LED lights colorful particles seamless background for music videos, holiday events, christmas and new year slide shows, night clubs, stage design, mix, openers, awards, concert, videodecorations

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
abstract background with various colors
4k00:05abstract background with various colors

Related video keywords