0
Stock video
Businessman writing notes and using mobile smart phone on desktop with laptop computer.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13396685
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|92.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18Freelance businessman writing notes and using laptop computer for internet access at his home office desk.
hd00:07Close-up of female fingers typing a business document on the laptop. Woman writing message with smart phone during her work.
hd00:18Nervous businessman checking time on his wrist watch in business office interior, hard working entrepreneur meeting deadline.
hd00:10Unrecognisable old man without face typing on the keyboard laptop in the office. Male sitting at the working place with wooden desk and computer. Boss in years wearing in elegant suit white shirt and
Related stock videos
4k00:20Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:33Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, checking documents. Kids playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:18Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:18Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:25Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:19The hand (finger) work with phone touchscreen. Close up macro view. Shot with Red Dragon Cinema Camera