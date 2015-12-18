0
Stock video
Worker grinding stone block with electric tool, 1080p hd footage.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13396622
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Cinemagraph - Cutting metal with cutting machine. Metal sawing close up. Close up of worker cutting metal with grinder. Sparks while grinding iron.
hd00:13Industrial worker cutting and welding metal with many sharp sparks. Worker cutting metal with grinder
hd00:09Lathe machine processing metal shaft at metalworking factory. Automated equipment production metal parts. Production line at modern metalworking plant
Related stock videos
hd00:15RUSSIA, MOSCOW - NOV 29, 2012: Worker in a respirator grinds marble tiles at construction of new terminal Vnukovo Airport
hd00:32slow motion industrial workers working with electric grinder cutting concrete at construction site.
4k00:25Worker grinds stone slab close up with a grinding stone with grinding stone. Preparation of altar for hindu temple Grindstone in the factory
4k00:36Close-up of a worker’s hands grinding a chisel on a grinding stone in a workshop. 4k. 4k video. slow motion. 24 fps