0
Stock video
Disgusted young business woman at her hotel bedroom doing business by cell phone. At the end she shakes her head and looks worried.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 13382348
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|115 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07beautiful yoga woman stretching flexible body preparing for workout in fitness studio enjoying healthy lifestyle
hd00:15Happy young urban woman drinking coffee in european city. Travel tourist woman with hot drink outdoors during holidays in Europe.
4k00:27Young adult man using smartphone tracking app during fitness sport workout .Grunge industrial urban training.4k slow motion video
Related stock videos
hd00:13Man showing hand gesture stop.Portrait of Young Man showing stop sign, Dislike, Rejecting Gesture, Disagree Sign, Crossing hands
hd00:10Angry annoyed woman raising hand up to say no stop. Sceptical and distrustful look, feeling mad at someone. Afro girl facial expressions, emotions and feelings. Body language
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.