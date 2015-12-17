 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Thoughtful young woman at the shower looking far away.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 13382333
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV86 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

The girl's face is covered with gloss and glitter . Posing
hd00:45The girl's face is covered with gloss and glitter . Posing
Blond business woman dresses and smartens up herself in front of mirror. Beauty and makeup concept. 4K UHD video footage.
4k00:19Blond business woman dresses and smartens up herself in front of mirror. Beauty and makeup concept. 4K UHD video footage.
Beautiful young woman face close-up. Healthcare and skin treatment concept.
4k00:05Beautiful young woman face close-up. Healthcare and skin treatment concept.
Handsome young middle eastern man looking aside.
hd00:12Handsome young middle eastern man looking aside.
Professional model posing with bronze art makeup on her face closeup
hd00:11Professional model posing with bronze art makeup on her face closeup
A beautiful young woman is given a stylish evening make-up by a professional makeup artist in a beauty studio using a special brush or sponge to apply foundation or concealer on her face.
4k00:10A beautiful young woman is given a stylish evening make-up by a professional makeup artist in a beauty studio using a special brush or sponge to apply foundation or concealer on her face.
Close up of a man rock climbing in nature
hd00:12Close up of a man rock climbing in nature
Sad desperate young latin man crying looking at camera. Depression, problems
4k00:14Sad desperate young latin man crying looking at camera. Depression, problems
See all

Related stock videos

Young serious handsome european man looking at mirror, combing styling hair with fingers, assessing hair condition, worrying about dandruff or thinking of visiting barbershop and haircut service.
4k00:21Young serious handsome european man looking at mirror, combing styling hair with fingers, assessing hair condition, worrying about dandruff or thinking of visiting barbershop and haircut service.
KOH SAMUI, THAILAND, 22/04/2016 - Pensive Young Woman Choosing Products at Supermarket
hd00:16KOH SAMUI, THAILAND, 22/04/2016 - Pensive Young Woman Choosing Products at Supermarket
Closeup of a thoughtful face model in the luxury jewelry
hd00:15Closeup of a thoughtful face model in the luxury jewelry
SLOW MOTION home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
hd00:28SLOW MOTION home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
SLOW MOTION home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
hd00:37SLOW MOTION home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
hd00:14home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
4k00:05home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
4k00:15home bathroom dramatic shot of young attractive sad and depressed man in the shower leaning against the wall thoughtful feeling overwhelmed suffering life problem and crisis
Same model in other videos
Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
4k00:19Young woman texting to her lover in the bed while her boyfriend is sleeping. Cheating.
Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.
Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view
4k00:11Young woman sleeping deeply in her bed at night. High angle view

Related video keywords