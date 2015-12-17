0
Stock video
Close up of young business female hands typing laptop computer keyboard in home office.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13378592
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|56.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18Businessman in Vintage or Hipster or Plaid Shirt Style Typing Laptop or Notebook. Businessman in plaid shirt or scott pattern clothes.
Related stock videos
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
4k00:12Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
4k00:16Diverse Team of Electronics Development Engineers Standing at the Desk Successfuly Solving Project Problems Late at Night, Celebrating with High Five and Cheers. Specialists Working on Design
4k00:07Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).