0
Stock video
Man loading wheelbarrow with cut firewood logs in home backyard
B
- Stock footage ID: 13377803
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|395 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|109.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:26Tired villager guy chopping wood refresh with water bottle near woodshed. Worker prepare firewood for winter season. Static shot. 4K
Related stock videos
4k00:21worker man unload cut grass into rusty barrow. Lawn mowing cutting in spring season park. Flowers and fruit trees blooming. Static shot. 4K UHD video clip.
4k00:20gardener man mow cut lawn and unload grass into rusty wheelbarrow barrow. Flowers and fruit trees blooming in spring season garden. Static shot. 4K UHD video clip.