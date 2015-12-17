 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Businessman writing project plan notes on desktop with laptop computer and other business office supplies, working at home

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13368794
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV91.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Cropped shot of business people sitting at table with laptop. Closeup shot of managers sitting in row at table with laptop. Business concept
4k00:17Cropped shot of business people sitting at table with laptop. Closeup shot of managers sitting in row at table with laptop. Business concept
Adult female photographer write a checklist in notepad.
hd00:23Adult female photographer write a checklist in notepad.
Designer Hands Working on Project, Typing on Laptop in bright modern office.
4k00:06Designer Hands Working on Project, Typing on Laptop in bright modern office.
Designer Hands Working on Project, Typing on Laptop in bright modern office.
4k00:06Designer Hands Working on Project, Typing on Laptop in bright modern office.
partial view of businessman using laptop at workplace in office
4k00:12partial view of businessman using laptop at workplace in office
Designer Working on Project at desk, typing on Laptop using tablet in bright modern office.
4k00:06Designer Working on Project at desk, typing on Laptop using tablet in bright modern office.
Middle-aged man working on a laptop
4k00:17Middle-aged man working on a laptop
Close up of woman's hand apply alcohol spray on a computer over a work desk in an office. Disinfection daily use item to reduce an infection, preventive measures during the period of pandemic concept.
4k00:12Close up of woman's hand apply alcohol spray on a computer over a work desk in an office. Disinfection daily use item to reduce an infection, preventive measures during the period of pandemic concept.
See all

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
corporate business people using sticky notes brainstorming problem solving strategy on glass whiteboard team leader woman showing solution for project deadline in office meeting
4k00:17corporate business people using sticky notes brainstorming problem solving strategy on glass whiteboard team leader woman showing solution for project deadline in office meeting
Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female engineer showing 3d printed object in Creative business team meeting in modern start up office team leader pointing at screen discussing geodesic dome shape
4k00:15Female engineer showing 3d printed object in Creative business team meeting in modern start up office team leader pointing at screen discussing geodesic dome shape
Creative business team meeting in modern start up office female team leader pointing at screen discussing diverse people group teamwork
4k00:16Creative business team meeting in modern start up office female team leader pointing at screen discussing diverse people group teamwork
Creative business team meeting in modern glass office multi ethnic group of people working over computer screen on combined teamwork project
4k00:09Creative business team meeting in modern glass office multi ethnic group of people working over computer screen on combined teamwork project
Creative business team meeting in modern glass office multi ethnic group of people working over computer screen on combined teamwork project
4k00:16Creative business team meeting in modern glass office multi ethnic group of people working over computer screen on combined teamwork project
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords