 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dog rose branch with hips or berries in winter, shallow depth of field, selective focus

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13350629
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV149.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Red berries under snow, mountain ash, hawthorn. Frosted berries in the park on a tree.
hd00:11Red berries under snow, mountain ash, hawthorn. Frosted berries in the park on a tree.
Ripe dogrose berries in fall against sky
hd00:16Ripe dogrose berries in fall against sky
Close of a bunches vibrant red Highbush Cranberry berries partly covered with snow and moving in a light wind. Only the berries in the foreground are in focus.
4k00:28Close of a bunches vibrant red Highbush Cranberry berries partly covered with snow and moving in a light wind. Only the berries in the foreground are in focus.
Picking Ripe Rose Hip with branches
4k00:15Picking Ripe Rose Hip with branches
Ripe Rose Hip in slight breeze
4k00:20Ripe Rose Hip in slight breeze
Hawthorn berries on a branch on a autumn day. Close-up view of red berries of hawthorn on bush on nature background
4k00:10Hawthorn berries on a branch on a autumn day. Close-up view of red berries of hawthorn on bush on nature background
Dogrose Autumn Nature Red Bush
4k00:18Dogrose Autumn Nature Red Bush
Wild rose hips in autumn
4k00:10Wild rose hips in autumn
See all

Related stock videos

Wet rose hips after the rain. Close up of raindrops on wild berries. Cinematic color grading look. Shallow depth of field. Overcast moody natural background.
4k00:12Wet rose hips after the rain. Close up of raindrops on wild berries. Cinematic color grading look. Shallow depth of field. Overcast moody natural background.
Macro time lapse Rose hip flower opening on blue background
hd00:16Macro time lapse Rose hip flower opening on blue background
Branches with fruits of Rose Hip, Rose Hip Bush
4k00:06Branches with fruits of Rose Hip, Rose Hip Bush
Yellow autumn leaves are covered with fluffy first snow. Falling snow. Closeup of branch of rose hips. City park. Selective focus at yellow leaves.Natural background. Change of seasons. Cinemagraph
4k00:25Yellow autumn leaves are covered with fluffy first snow. Falling snow. Closeup of branch of rose hips. City park. Selective focus at yellow leaves.Natural background. Change of seasons. Cinemagraph
HD 1080p macro time lapse video of a rose hip flower growing cut out/Rose hip flower cut out isolated macro time lapse
hd00:20HD 1080p macro time lapse video of a rose hip flower growing cut out/Rose hip flower cut out isolated macro time lapse
Macro time lapse Rose hip flower opening on blue background
4k00:13Macro time lapse Rose hip flower opening on blue background
Dog Rose timelapse growth against Blue screen
hd00:19Dog Rose timelapse growth against Blue screen
Women's hands harvesting rose hip fruit with garden scissors. Red Rose Hip on bush in nature. For food and medicine.
4k00:12Women's hands harvesting rose hip fruit with garden scissors. Red Rose Hip on bush in nature. For food and medicine.

Related video keywords