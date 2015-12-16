 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man splitting firewood for winter season.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13349918
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV318.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV98.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Man prepare firewood for winter time. Worker in blue jeans, yellow shirt and straw hat work near woodshed. Static closeup shot. 4K
4k00:19Man prepare firewood for winter time. Worker in blue jeans, yellow shirt and straw hat work near woodshed. Static closeup shot. 4K
Two men, a forestman and his friend, are standing next to a fallen tree in a forest. They are talking about something. A forestman is having a chainsaw in his hands.
4k00:08Two men, a forestman and his friend, are standing next to a fallen tree in a forest. They are talking about something. A forestman is having a chainsaw in his hands.
worker man gather to the arms chopped firewood in country yard. 4K UHD video clip.
4k00:10worker man gather to the arms chopped firewood in country yard. 4K UHD video clip.
Hiking along the trail on a Sunny day.
hd00:21Hiking along the trail on a Sunny day.
The girl in the garden replants strawberries. Close-up of hands in gloves working on a garden bed.
4k00:38The girl in the garden replants strawberries. Close-up of hands in gloves working on a garden bed.
Feet of unrecognizable hiker walking on beautiful mountain pine forest on sunny day. Male tourist climbing on hill at early spring. Healthy active lifestyle. Travel concept. Rear back view Slow motion
hd00:30Feet of unrecognizable hiker walking on beautiful mountain pine forest on sunny day. Male tourist climbing on hill at early spring. Healthy active lifestyle. Travel concept. Rear back view Slow motion
Father and son chopping wood in camping. Middle aged father holding log and looking at teenage son holding axe and chopping firewood near tent in forest
hd00:13Father and son chopping wood in camping. Middle aged father holding log and looking at teenage son holding axe and chopping firewood near tent in forest
Female feet stand on stone at the lake with calm water
4k00:30Female feet stand on stone at the lake with calm water
See all

Related stock videos

Man Hand takes Warm Winter Boots from a Shelf near Fireplace. 4K. Vintage folk boots near the Cozy Fireside. Shoes getting warm near the burning fire at home, in chalet. Autumn and Winter Concept
4k00:14Man Hand takes Warm Winter Boots from a Shelf near Fireplace. 4K. Vintage folk boots near the Cozy Fireside. Shoes getting warm near the burning fire at home, in chalet. Autumn and Winter Concept
Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:15Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:30Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
The Farmer chopping wood with an ax outdoors in preparation to winter.
hd00:19The Farmer chopping wood with an ax outdoors in preparation to winter.
Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:13Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
Dust flying of wood log splitted in the half
hd00:09Dust flying of wood log splitted in the half
Hands load firewood birch wood logs to wheelbarrow. Natural fuel prepare for winter.
hd00:10Hands load firewood birch wood logs to wheelbarrow. Natural fuel prepare for winter.
A man carries a pile of firewood in an iron wheelbarrow in winter. Firewood for kindling the stove in winter. Country life. Logs of firewood for kindling. Heating a village house in winter.
4k00:11A man carries a pile of firewood in an iron wheelbarrow in winter. Firewood for kindling the stove in winter. Country life. Logs of firewood for kindling. Heating a village house in winter.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords