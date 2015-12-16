 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lumberjack cutting wood logs with axe, man splitting firewood for winter season.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13349903
Video clip length: 00:55FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV446.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV121.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:37Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
Lumberjack cutting wood logs with axe, man splitting firewood for winter season.
hd00:29Lumberjack cutting wood logs with axe, man splitting firewood for winter season.
Lumberjack cutting firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:35Lumberjack cutting firewood with axe in backyard
woman tourist in jacket heats palms at burning bonfire with brick sides at camp in autumn morning close view
4k00:10woman tourist in jacket heats palms at burning bonfire with brick sides at camp in autumn morning close view
Villager man with old axe chops wood. 4K
4k00:14Villager man with old axe chops wood. 4K
Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:39Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:18Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
Villager man guy load chopped firewood to rusty wheelbarrow. Gardener guy prepare organic wood fuel for winter time. Static shot.
hd00:16Villager man guy load chopped firewood to rusty wheelbarrow. Gardener guy prepare organic wood fuel for winter time. Static shot.
See all

Related stock videos

Man with knife cut a wooden stick 2
hd00:17Man with knife cut a wooden stick 2
Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:15Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
A man carves a wooden statue with a chainsaw.
hd00:08A man carves a wooden statue with a chainsaw.
Man chopping large log into fire wood outdoors in Pacific Northwest forest.
4k00:14Man chopping large log into fire wood outdoors in Pacific Northwest forest.
Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:30Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
Man sawing wood by chainsaw
hd00:15Man sawing wood by chainsaw
Backlit shot of man Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Close up. Shot in 6k with cine lens.
4k00:06Backlit shot of man Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Close up. Shot in 6k with cine lens.
The Farmer chopping wood with an ax outdoors in preparation to winter.
hd00:19The Farmer chopping wood with an ax outdoors in preparation to winter.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords