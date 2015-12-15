0
Stock video
Filtered stop motion footage of beautiful red hooded woman drinking cup of coffee, sending text message and talking on mobile phone in dark room, low key footage with grain and vintage film effects.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13333370
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|214.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Young intense woman throwing muay thai knee. muay thai style kneeing move. White young beautiful woman. Shot in slow motion. Film look filter.
hd00:10Unrecognizable hooded drug dealer offering small heroin bag and taking money from addicted person, narcotic addict's female point of view footage.
hd00:15Fire show. Fire performance. Female fire performer woman dancing with burning fire torches on a black background. Close-up. Slow motion
Related stock videos
4k00:18Young student using smart phone at home in morning drinking coffee connecting social media app
4k00:28Businesswoman using smart phone in the city. Young woman professional in a big city using smartphone. Vancouver, Canada, Shot on RED.
4k00:10VOLENDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - 20 FEBRUARY 2016: Tug of war contest between China and Japan at the world championships, perhaps providing a symbolic message
4k00:13Young student using smart phone at home in morning drinking coffee connecting social media app
Same model in other videos
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Related video keywords
adultaloneappbeautifulbeautycaffeinecasualcaucasiancellchatcoffeecommunicationconversationcupdarkdrinkeffectselectronicsfilmgrainholdhoodinternetlifestylelow keymessagemobilemorningnoiseordinaryphonered hoodedrefreshmentsendsmart phonesmartphonesmsspeakstop motiontalktechnologytelephonetextingurbanvintagewomanyoung