 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13318184
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV90.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

factory smoke stack
hd00:22factory smoke stack
CIRCA 1950s - A reporter talks to an American soldier and his wife and children in the 1950s.
hd01:16CIRCA 1950s - A reporter talks to an American soldier and his wife and children in the 1950s.
HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - CIRCA DECEMBER: italian army helicopter fligh up on Herat city during a patrol mission on 2014 in afghanistan. Italian Army in the main contigent of ISAF in Herat province.
hd00:09HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - CIRCA DECEMBER: italian army helicopter fligh up on Herat city during a patrol mission on 2014 in afghanistan. Italian Army in the main contigent of ISAF in Herat province.
Mechanical machine working with chains and counterweights.
hd00:16Mechanical machine working with chains and counterweights.
Event Aluminum Truss for Rigging
4k00:10Event Aluminum Truss for Rigging
Aerial view of Pripyat Ferris wheel. Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power, aerial view. Exclusion zone near the Chernobyl nuclear power.
4k00:05Aerial view of Pripyat Ferris wheel. Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power, aerial view. Exclusion zone near the Chernobyl nuclear power.
A ski lift is slowly transporting people to the top of the ski hill. (High Definition)
hd00:28A ski lift is slowly transporting people to the top of the ski hill. (High Definition)
Titel ; Serbia :11/11/2018.Warships of a river fleet anchored in a military base
hd00:07Titel ; Serbia :11/11/2018.Warships of a river fleet anchored in a military base
See all

Related stock videos

Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
hd00:11Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
hd00:12Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
hd00:20Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
Close-up, the hot metal is drained from the furnace. Creek molten aluminum. Metallurgical industry
4k00:10Close-up, the hot metal is drained from the furnace. Creek molten aluminum. Metallurgical industry

Related video keywords