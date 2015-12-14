0
Stock video
Obsolete heat pipes of thermal power plant on winter afternoon
B
- Stock footage ID: 13318184
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|90.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd01:16CIRCA 1950s - A reporter talks to an American soldier and his wife and children in the 1950s.
hd00:09HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - CIRCA DECEMBER: italian army helicopter fligh up on Herat city during a patrol mission on 2014 in afghanistan. Italian Army in the main contigent of ISAF in Herat province.
4k00:05Aerial view of Pripyat Ferris wheel. Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power, aerial view. Exclusion zone near the Chernobyl nuclear power.