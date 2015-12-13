0
Stock video
Confident business woman gets ready in front of a mirror, looking at herself happy. She smiles and leaves.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 13301213
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|773 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Young blonde woman in black suit in office, confident business woman looking at camera portrait, young entrepreneur woman
Related stock videos
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:09close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
4k00:06Confident young female mentor corporate leader manager counselor communicate with multiracial business professional team people teaching interns staff group engaged in discussion at training meeting
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Male and Female Business People Walk and Discuss Business. They're all Working in Central Business District. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Business woman with arms raised celebrating success watching sport victory on laptop diverse people group clapping expressing excitement in office
4k00:09Beautiful Young Woman Laughs on the Camera. Her Background is Bright and Blurred. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Young business woman sitting in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at a table and talking by phone. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Young business woman sitting on bed in a hotel bedroom with her laptop working at night. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Young woman is watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her and ask her to lower the volume. High angle view
4k00:20Young woman watching tv in bed and eating popcorn. The boyfriend is sleeping next to her. High angle view
4k00:15Young woman is sleeping in the morning when the boyfriend brings her the breakfast. She wakes up and smile happily
4k00:20Young woman watching tv at night and eating popcorn in bed. She switch the channel. High angle view.