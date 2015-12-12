0
Stock video
Waist Up Portrait of Brunette Woman with Long Hair Standing Outdoors in White With Hand on Cleavage and Looking Seductively at Camera
D
By Daniel_Dash
- Stock footage ID: 13274591
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|123.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:18Waist Up Portrait of Brunette Woman with Long Hair Standing Outdoors in White With Hand on Cleavage and Looking Seductively at Camera
4k00:18Waist Up Portrait of Brunette Woman with Long Hair Standing Outdoors in White With Hand on Cleavage and Looking Seductively at Camera
4k00:11Beautiful sexy lady in elegant white panties and bra posing. Portrait of fashion model girl indoors.
Related stock videos
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Female hands write to do list on blank notepad. Setting goals concept. Top view desktop. Productivity and success. Office workspace flatlay
hd00:06Two international professionals, giving each other handshake. International bsiness relationship
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office
4k00:11Female Developer and Male Statistician Use Interactive Whiteboard Presentation Touchscreen to Look at Charts, Graphs and Growth Statistics. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Waist Up Portrait of Brunette Woman with Long Hair Standing Outdoors in White With Hand on Cleavage and Looking Seductively at Camera
4k00:18Attractive Brunette Woman with Long Hair Wearing White Shorts Jumpsuit Walking Toward Camera on Tropical Beach on Sunny Day
hd00:18Slow Motion Video of Sexy Brunette Woman with Long Hair Wearing Sunglasses and White Top with Plunging Neckline, Seductively Touching Cleavage with Hand on Tropical Palm Beach
4k00:18Attractive Brunette Woman with Long Hair Wearing White Short Jumpsuit and Sunglasses Walking Toward Camera Along Beachfront Promenade on Sunny Day
hd00:18Slow Motion Video of Sexy Brunette Girl in White Bikini She Standing Under Straw Beach Umbrella