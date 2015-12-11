0
Stock video
Freelance businessman writing notes and using laptop computer for internet access at his home office desk.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13254515
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|93.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:07Close-up of female fingers typing a business document on the laptop. Woman writing message with smart phone during her work.
4k00:21person finished work in home office, is turning off lights in room and closing laptop with green screen, closeup on working table
Related stock videos
4k00:20Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:33Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, checking documents. Kids playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:25Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
hd00:14Smiling middle aged businessman wearing headset studying online making notes during conference business call, watching webinar looking at laptop participating web training, e-learning concept
4k00:21Slow motion of young handsome brunet working with laptop taking notes writing in notebook sitting at table at home. People and occupation concept.
4k00:45Zoom out side view shot of businessman taking notes in notepad while having video call with business partner on laptop computer. Man finishing online meeting, closing pc, reviewing notes and thinking