 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Businessman reading letter of rejection, crumbling paper and envelope and throwing it away, work desk close up.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13254482
Video clip length: 00:51FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV413.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV40.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Girl uses a credit card for online shopping
4k00:12Girl uses a credit card for online shopping
PARIS, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Woman unboxing unpacking parcel cardboard box containing quality Royal Canine Veterinary pet cat dog food
hd00:09PARIS, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Woman unboxing unpacking parcel cardboard box containing quality Royal Canine Veterinary pet cat dog food
Close up Hand Lawyer working with laptop computer in office in slow motion
hd00:18Close up Hand Lawyer working with laptop computer in office in slow motion
Hand using tablet with social media icons. USA 2018
4k00:10Hand using tablet with social media icons. USA 2018
Freelancer Woman Distantly Working with a Laptop in a Coffee Shop. Close up View. Freelance Work, Business People Concept
hd00:11Freelancer Woman Distantly Working with a Laptop in a Coffee Shop. Close up View. Freelance Work, Business People Concept
Caucasian man is working on laptop computer at style loft office.
4k00:16Caucasian man is working on laptop computer at style loft office.
Adult working from home. Person typing on laptop keyboard. Morning coffe during work on laptop.
4k00:52Adult working from home. Person typing on laptop keyboard. Morning coffe during work on laptop.
See all

Related stock videos

Serious young businessman checking corporate paperwork correspondence sitting at home office desk. Male entrepreneur reading documents, analyzing financial papers, preparing audit report at workplace.
4k00:16Serious young businessman checking corporate paperwork correspondence sitting at home office desk. Male entrepreneur reading documents, analyzing financial papers, preparing audit report at workplace.
Angry stressed businessman opening envelope reading bad news in mail letter. Mad man feels frustrated about high bills, dismissal notice, bank debt, tax invoice or mistake sits at home office desk
4k00:22Angry stressed businessman opening envelope reading bad news in mail letter. Mad man feels frustrated about high bills, dismissal notice, bank debt, tax invoice or mistake sits at home office desk
Curious smiling young man in glasses opening paper envelope, reading letter with good news. Happy handsome businessman received investment notification or banking loan approval or salary bonus.
4k00:23Curious smiling young man in glasses opening paper envelope, reading letter with good news. Happy handsome businessman received investment notification or banking loan approval or salary bonus.
Business man stressing with resignation letter for quit a job packing the box and leaving the office , Resignation concept
4k00:14Business man stressing with resignation letter for quit a job packing the box and leaving the office , Resignation concept
Happy african american businessman winner open envelope read mail letter excited by good news got new job hired promoted, overjoyed by loan approval, receiving bill salary celebrating taxes refund
hd00:14Happy african american businessman winner open envelope read mail letter excited by good news got new job hired promoted, overjoyed by loan approval, receiving bill salary celebrating taxes refund
Stressed angry businessman opening envelope, reading banking credit loan refusal notification. Unhappy young man received bad news, irritated by mistake, feeling stressed about dismissal notice.
4k00:19Stressed angry businessman opening envelope, reading banking credit loan refusal notification. Unhappy young man received bad news, irritated by mistake, feeling stressed about dismissal notice.
Excited black male executive receiving mail with salary growth payment, business loan approval. Happy overjoyed businessman opening envelope reading great news in paper letter sitting at workplace
4k00:20Excited black male executive receiving mail with salary growth payment, business loan approval. Happy overjoyed businessman opening envelope reading great news in paper letter sitting at workplace
Angry Businessman Read Bad News Received by Mail Post and Gesturing Furious.
4k00:50Angry Businessman Read Bad News Received by Mail Post and Gesturing Furious.

Related video keywords