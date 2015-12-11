0
Stock video
Businessman putting folded letter in mail envelope, correspondence and communication concept.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13254326
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|350 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|35.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:32Ukraine, Chernivtsi. june 25, 2019. Aerial of Old City.Office Businessman Works on a Computer
4k00:09A freelancer working from home uses a computer to study online. Medical masks are on the table.
4k00:32close-up young business woman typing laptop at home, female hands typing on notebook keyboard studying working with pc
Related stock videos
hd00:13Hand in Blue Gloves Folds From Paper Scraps Word Possible. Motivation Concept For Business, For Self Belief, Positive Attitude, Motivation. Printed On Paper Letters Make up the Word Possible On Table
hd00:12Hand in Blue Gloves Folds From Paper Scraps Word Do It. Motivation Concept For Business, For Self Belief, Positive Attitude, Motivation. Printed On Paper Letters Make up the Word Do It On Table
4k00:12Hand in Blue Gloves Folds From Paper Scraps Word Possible. Motivation Concept For Business, For Self Belief, Positive Attitude, Motivation. Printed On Paper Letters Make up the Word Possible On Table
4k00:20Caucasian young woman standing with folded arms on black background with white inscription director