0
Stock video
Freelance business woman writing notes at her home office desk, slider shot.
B
- Stock footage ID: 13229171
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10girl hands detail, which engraves Easter ornaments on colored eggs, with engraving technique, typical custom of Eastern Europe
4k00:13Tailor or designer checks and chooses red white black through tissue samples textiles for making clothes
4k00:10doctor gives a pill to a patient. close-up. the doctor pulls the medicine to the patient. man in white gives a tablet to choose from
Related stock videos
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
4k00:29Young woman wears headset conference calling on laptop talks with online teacher studying, working from home. Lady student e learning using computer webcam chat makes notes. Distance education concept
4k00:19Female hands typing on laptop, drinking coffee. Keyboard typing hands. Office work flatlay. Setting goals. Business woman, Lady boss
4k00:18Two freelancers work remotely using gadgets. Bloggers are working on a new post. Young Owner People Start up for Business Online, SME.
4k00:17Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
4k00:21Sleepy man sleeping at workplace. Tired guy almost falling down from chair. Boring man trying to work at coworking. Slipping man rubbing eyes in business office.
4k00:10Young successful businesswoman using laptop at home living room home office, professional female employer receiving good news excited happy cheerful smiling. Success and achievement concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Beautiful Young Woman Laughs on the Camera. Her Background is Bright and Blurred. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:17Cinematic back view shot of confident mature asian business woman is walking in busy city center on way to office before to start her work day.
4k00:20Cinematic close up shot of happy confident mature asian business woman is smiling satisfied with her job while walking in busy city center after leaving office at end of work day.