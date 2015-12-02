0
Stock video
Traffic light signalization or street semaphore in night
B
- Stock footage ID: 13091321
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09bright burning candle and old religious book with a Christian cross on a chain lying on the precious page
4k00:06travel, tourism, vacation, light and summer holidays concept - oil lamp or torch flame burning on beach
Related stock videos
hd00:10Green light to pedestrians ; Green single traffic light to pedestrians in the night,video clip
4k00:11Red, yellow and green modern traffic light in town. Urban cityscape in background. Blinking and changing color traffic light in front of vintage style beautiful architecture. Spain, Barcelona