0
Stock video
NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Man on sidewalk with anything helps sign, taken in UHD/4k resolution, on November 25, 2015 in New York City, New York.
S
- Stock footage ID: 13069037
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,007.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|103.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:19NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 25, 2015: Man on cold street sidewalk with anything helps sign, taken in UHD/4k resolution, on November 25, 2015 in New York City, New York.
4k00:06February 12, 2015. Amsterdam, the Netherlands. A black electric car is charging on the streets.
hd00:08CIRCA 2011: WS LD Sign Asking to Take Off Shoes in front of Mosque / Jama Masjid Mosque, India
4k00:16SARAJEVO, BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA - NOVEMBER 2017: Close up of a man playing accordeon on the streets of Sarajevo
4k00:23AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – 15 MARCH 2021: Health check and safety information sign at drive-through polling station, extra measures to reduce spread of Covid-19 coronavirus national elections.
4k00:18LAREN, Noord Holland/ NETHERLANDS â?? JUNE 26 2016: The annual St. John's Procession held on the Feast of St. John on 24 June.
Related stock videos
hd00:22View from the top of the legs of a man walking on a tactile warning tile for blind people. A handicapped person walks along the tactile tile sidewalk. Tactile pedestrian sidewalk for blind people.
hd00:20Crowded street Champs-Elysee in Paris. People and tourists are walking in the main street in Paris, France. This shot is ideal for representing anonymity in a big city, tourism or consumerism.
hd00:22NEW YORK - NOV 29, 2015: man walking past and ignoring homeless woman sitting on sidewalk on street in NYC. Homelessness is still a huge problem in US cities namely New York.