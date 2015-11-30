0
Stock video
Traffic light signalization or semaphore turning from red to green
B
- Stock footage ID: 13051685
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|139.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09an anemometer - instrument for measuring the speed of the wind - is turning, accelerating, decelerating
Related stock videos
hd00:20IoT car connect traffic information control system, select application, Internet of things concept.
hd00:13IoT car connect traffic information icon, World communication control system, Internet of things concept.1.
hd00:10Autonomous driving car connect traffic information control system, unmanned vehicles, Internet of things concept.
hd00:10 Green and red light to pedestrians on crosswalk in city centre. Famous Ampelmann or Ampelmännchen in Berlin, Germany. Little traffic light man for pedestrian. Warning light.Symbol and icon of Germany