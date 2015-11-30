0
Stock video
Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background
B
- Stock footage ID: 13051631
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|329.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24Industrial zone with a large red and white pipe white smoke is poured from the factory pipe in contrast to the sun. Pollution of the environment: a pipe with smoke.
hd00:21Factory pipes. Smoke comes from factory pipes. Air pollution. Factory pipes against the blue sky. Sunny day.
Related stock videos
4k00:15Air Pollution From Industrial Plants. Smoking industrial pipes. Red with white industrial chimney. Power plant.
4k00:16Air pollution. Power plant's smoke on green screen. Chimney flow smoke. Contamination, pollution causing global warming and climate change.
hd00:12Production of metal pipes for flues and ventilation systems. Warehouse of metallic pipes. Camera flying along metal tubes.
4k00:23Long, vertical and hollow, concrete chimney view from drone. Aerial view starting from upper inner part of the chimney.