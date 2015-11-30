 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 13051625
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV362.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Industrial chimney flue gas from power plant with white smoke across blue winter sky
hd00:29Industrial chimney flue gas from power plant with white smoke across blue winter sky
Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background
hd00:29Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background
Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background
hd00:29Industrial chimney flue gas detail with white smoke, blue winter sky in background
Moving ski chair lift station on mountain top in a sunny winter day
hd00:19Moving ski chair lift station on mountain top in a sunny winter day
factory chimney with smoke under blue sky
hd00:30factory chimney with smoke under blue sky
BINZ, GERMANY, OCT 19, 2011: Timelapse of clouds passing by the Rescue Tower in Binz. The Rescue Tower in Binz was designed by the german architect Ulrich Müther.
hd00:08BINZ, GERMANY, OCT 19, 2011: Timelapse of clouds passing by the Rescue Tower in Binz. The Rescue Tower in Binz was designed by the german architect Ulrich Müther.
White smoke comes from the factory pipes against the blue sky in Russia
hd00:06White smoke comes from the factory pipes against the blue sky in Russia
Thermal power plant, the smoke from the chimney
hd00:23Thermal power plant, the smoke from the chimney
See all

Related stock videos

Air Pollution From Industrial Plants. Smoking industrial pipes. Red with white industrial chimney. Power plant.
4k00:15Air Pollution From Industrial Plants. Smoking industrial pipes. Red with white industrial chimney. Power plant.
High-tech robotic line for production of metal pipes for flues and vent systems.
hd00:07High-tech robotic line for production of metal pipes for flues and vent systems.
Chimney flow smoke timelapse over green screen
hd00:20Chimney flow smoke timelapse over green screen
Manufacture of metal flues and vent systems. Laser machine cuts the metal sheet.
hd00:08Manufacture of metal flues and vent systems. Laser machine cuts the metal sheet.
Air pollution. Power plant's smoke on green screen. Chimney flow smoke. Contamination, pollution causing global warming and climate change.
4k00:16Air pollution. Power plant's smoke on green screen. Chimney flow smoke. Contamination, pollution causing global warming and climate change.
Production of metal pipes for flues and ventilation systems. Warehouse of metallic pipes. Camera flying along metal tubes.
hd00:12Production of metal pipes for flues and ventilation systems. Warehouse of metallic pipes. Camera flying along metal tubes.
Long, vertical and hollow, concrete chimney view from drone. Aerial view starting from upper inner part of the chimney.
4k00:23Long, vertical and hollow, concrete chimney view from drone. Aerial view starting from upper inner part of the chimney.
Time Lapse Oil Refinery Station On Dusk Time
4k00:15Time Lapse Oil Refinery Station On Dusk Time

Related video keywords