0
Stock video
Woman ringing hotel reception bell, female hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
B
- Stock footage ID: 12984806
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|143.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|79.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Nervous man ringing hotel reception bell, male hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:11Man ringing hotel reception bell, male hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:17Angry female guest ringing hotel reception bell, hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:17Nervous man ringing hotel reception bell, male hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:22Nervous man ringing hotel reception bell, male hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:16Nervous woman ringing hotel reception bell, female hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
4k00:16Man ringing hotel reception bell, male hand pushing accommodation call bell on wooden reception front desk
Related stock videos
4k00:10maid puts stack of white towels on bed in luxurious hotel room against window with view of business city. Preparation of apartment for arrival of guest.
4k00:09Clip of a woman's hand removing a yellow Do Not Disturb sign on a hotel door handle and then putting it back again. The words on the sign says "I just hit snoozzze..."
4k00:05Close-up call bell with unrecognizable woman tapping fingers on reception desk. Impatient dissatisfied Caucasian young client waiting in lobby for check-in in hotel. Tourism and service concept
Related video keywords
accommodationalarmattentionbellbellhopbookingcallcheck-inclassicdemanddeskenterfemalefront deskguestguesthousehandholidayshospitalityhostelhotelinnlobbylodgingmotelpensionporterreceptionreception roomreceptionistregisterrequestreservationresortringroadhouseroomservicetaverntourismtravelvintagewelcomewomanwood